Russia is ready to resume dialogue with NATO and expects a response to its proposals, said Russian FM Sergei Lavrov.

May 31, 2021, 17:18 Lavrov says Russia is ready to resume dialogue with NATO

STEPANAKERT, MAY 31, ARTSAKHPRESS: “We will be ready to resume the dialogue. We expect a response to many of our proposals, which have been under consideration in the North Atlantic Alliance for more than a year, the adoption of which could significantly help in de-escalating the situation, which continues to be strained, including due to the constant movement of NATO's military infrastructure close to our borders,” he said.

Lavrov noted that interaction between Russia and NATO was almost completely stopped after the coup in Ukraine in February 2014.

The minister added that the dialogue between Russia and the alliance should not be empty talk.

“It should not be for the sake of NATO members announcing all the absolutely one-sided statements they make publicly at meetings of the Russia-NATO Council every time, accusing us of all sins in connection with the Ukrainian crisis,” Lavrov noted. "We want the NATO-Russia Council to focus on security issues, which is why it was created."

The FM added that for about 2 years now Russia has not been able to receive a response from NATO to the proposal to establish a distance between the military on the border.