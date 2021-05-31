Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson resigns

Armenia's Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan informed that she had quitted her duties as the Spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 31, ARTSAKHPRESS: “I would like to inform that I no longer fulfill the duties of the spokesperson of the foreign ministry. I want to thank all media representatives, my colleagues at the foreign ministry and my team for the productive cooperation and support at this difficult and responsible period.

I want to specifically thank Ara Aivazian and Zohrab Mnatsakanyan for the trust: it was a great honor to work with such experienced and patriotic diplomats.

I would like to inform that I will continue my career in the diplomatic service,” she said on Facebook.