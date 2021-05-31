OSCE Chairperson-in-Office hopes for diplomatic solution to Armenia-Azerbaijan border crisis

The OSCE stands ready to support Armenia and Azerbaijan in building confidence with a goal to ease border tensions, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden Ann Linde said during her conversations with the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers, the Swedish Chairmanship at the OSCE said in a statement.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 31, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: During her talks Ann Linde stressed the importance of resolving the issue through peaceful and diplomatic means.

“The CiO welcomes the willingness to resolve the situation peacefully and hopes negotiations will continue and that a diplomatic solution can be reached as soon as possible. As the CiO stated in her conversations with the sides, the OSCE stands ready to support the sides in building confidence with a goal to ease tensions and create an atmosphere in which the sides can continue their talks constructively”, the statement says.