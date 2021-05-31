Turkey, Azerbaijan to hold military dialogue in June

The 13th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Turkey High-Level Military Dialogue will be held in Baku on June 3, according to a statement by Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry on Monday, Panorama.am informs, citing Anadolu news agency.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 31, ARTSAKHPRESS: The meeting will discuss the current state of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey in the security, military, military-technical, military-medical, military-educational, defense industry, and in other spheres, the ministry said.

Delegations from both the countries will also consider the prospects for development, it added.