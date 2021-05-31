Harutyunyan, Shoygu discuss tension on Armenia-Azerbaijan border

Acting Minister of Defense of Armenia Vagharshak Harutyunyan had a telephone conversation Monday with the Minister of Defense of Russia, Sergey Shoygu.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 31, ARTSAKHPRESS: The two ministers discussed the current situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and the ways of implementing the agreements which were reached during a meeting in Moscow last week.

The officials also touched upon the main directions of the reforms which launched in the Armenian Armed Forces, the process of the Russian peacekeeping mission in Artsakh, the regional security issues and their joint actions for resisting them.