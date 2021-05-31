The construction of a new residential district launched in Stepanakert

The construction of a new district has launched in Stepanakert. 3 apartment buildings will be built in the district.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 31, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Ministry of Urban Planning of the Artsakh Republic informed "Artsakhpress".

In the buildings of the district under construction, a total of 2-room 47 apartments and 3-room - 138 and 4-room 33 apartments are envisaged. The total living area is 1807.2 square meters. An inter-public road, a parking lot, green areas will be built, the surrounding area will be improved," the ministry said, adding that earthworks for the construction of a new district have been completed, and the main construction work will begin in the near future.

The new district is being built with the funding of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund.

The apartment buildings are planned to be put into operation in 2023.