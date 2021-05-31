Programs are being implemented in Artsakh to develop high-value agriculture

The Ministry of Economy and Agriculture of the Artsakh Republic has imported "phlegm" heifers from Austria.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 31, ARTSAKHPRESS: In order to improve the local herd, the pedigree farms will provide calves to farmers at affordable prices. Tigran Arstamyan, Artsakh's Deputy Minister of Economy and Agriculture, said that farmers who wish to import pedigree animals from abroad will also benefit from preferential terms, and the state will subsidize 50% of the cost.

"The amount of support provided to greenhouses has been revised. The cost of seedlings of newly planted orchards will be reimbursed,” Deputy Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Artsakh, Vilen Avetisyan said. According to him, after the 44-day war, Artsakh lost about 95,000 hectares of arable land. This is the reason why the ministry urges to engage in high-value agriculture.