World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.
Armenia's Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan informed that she had quitted her duties as the Spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry.
The OSCE stands ready to support Armenia and Azerbaijan in building confidence with a goal to ease border...
The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stephane Visconti of France,...
EU Foreign Affairs Ministers will visit the three counties of the South Caucasus – Armenia, Georgia...
Artsakh RepublicPresident Arayik Harutyunyan on Friday paid tribute at the Stepanakert City Memorial...
US Senator Bob Menendez condemned the capture of six Armenian soldiers by Azerbaijani forces on May...
The United States must freeze all military aid to Azerbaijan, Congresswoman Jackie Speier said on Twitter....
The construction of a new district has launched in Stepanakert. 3 apartment buildings will be built in the district.
The Ministry of Economy and Agriculture of the Artsakh Republic has imported "phlegm" heifers from Austria.
World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 520.68/$1 in...
An Armenian-Iranian business forum took place in Tehran at the Iranian Chamber of Commerce during the...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 521.04/$1 in...
President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has addressed a message on the Children’s Rights Protection Day, the Presidential Office stated.
34 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...
More than 469,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide in the...
The Armenian Apostolic Church pays tribute to St. Hripsime and her companions on Monday, May 31, Qahana.am...
2 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Artsakh in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...
On the initiative of the Armenian Missionary Association of America, a kindergarten will be established...
140 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...
Acting Minister of Defense of Armenia Vagharshak Harutyunyan had a telephone conversation Monday with the Minister of Defense of Russia, Sergey Shoygu.
The statement by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan about the wounding of an Azerbaijani serviceman...
Acting Minister of Defense of Armenia Vagharshak Harutyunyan today left for Moscow, news.am informs.
6 Armenian servicemen were taken captive by Azerbaijani troops, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.
The Armenian Ministry of Defense is denying as fake news the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense statement...
An Armenian serviceman was killed on May 25 near the border with Azerbaijan.
A conscripted serviceman of the Armenian military has died after suffering fatal injuries when his armored...
The Arab News published on March 28 an article titled, “Book by Saudi author unravels Ottoman atrocities...
Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...
