World oil prices are going up Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

May 31, 2021, 10:38 World oil prices on the rise

STEPANAKERT, MAY 31, ARTSAKHPRESS: Accordingly, the WTI crude oil futures for July have increased by 0.59 percent to $66,71 a barrel.

And the Brent crude oil futures for August supplies have risen by 0.49 percent to $69.06 a barrel.