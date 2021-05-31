Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 469,000 in past day - WHO

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (32,916,501), India (27,894,800), Brazil (16,391,930), France (5,557,673), Turkey (5,220,978), Russia (5,063,442), the United Kingdom (4,480,949), Italy (4,213,055), Argentina (3,702,422), Germany (3,679,148), Spain (3,663,176), and Colombia (3,342,568).
The biggest number of fatalities was reported from the United States (588,292), Brazil (459,045), India (325,972), Mexico (223,072), the United Kingdom (127,775), Italy (126,002), Russia (121,162), France (108,543), Germany (88,406), Colombia (87,207), Spain (79,888), and Iran (79,741).