Somali National Army (SNA) told the military radio that its forces killed 15 al-Shabab militants and injured 20 others during a security operation in Middle Shabelle region in the southern part of the country on Friday, Xinhua reported.

May 29, 2021, 12:40 15 al-Shabab militants killed in Somalia

STEPANAKERT, MAY 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: SNA chief Odowaa Yusuf Rageh said that the operations which were conducted in Gallabashiir and Wardhagax villages also saw the forces destroy al-Shabab bases and recover some weapons.

Rageh said the troops who have intensified military operations in the Middle Shabelle region since last week opened fire on al-Shabab's weapons and ammunitions base, inflicting heavy losses on the extremist group.

The government forces have intensified operations against al-Shabab extremists in southern and central regions where the militants are still in control of strongholds in the rural areas, conducting ambushes and planting landmines.