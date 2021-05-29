Artsakhpress

China believes it will “own America” by 2035, Biden says

President Biden dropped an ominous note into his remarks to American service members at a Virginia military base Friday, telling them that his Chinese counterpart believes Beijing will “own America” inside the next 15 years, New York Post reported.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: “We’re in a battle between democracies and autocracies,” Biden told troops at Joint Base Langley Eustis in Hampton. “The more complicated the world becomes, the more difficult it is for democracies to come together and reach consensus.

“I’ve spent more time with President Xi [Jinping] of China than any world leader has—for 24 hours of private meetings with him with just an interpreter, 17,000 miles traveling with him in China and here,” the president added. “He firmly believes that China, before the year [20]30, ’35, is going to own America because autocracies can make quick decisions.”

The president did not elaborate on what was meant by “own America.”

“America is unique. From all nations in the world, we’re the only nation organized based on an idea…” Biden added in the address.


     

OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs call for release of all POWs, relocation of troops

The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stephane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America) released a statement today over the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement and the current border situation caused by the recent Azerbaijani incursion into Armenia’s territory.

EU Foreign Affairs Ministers to visit Armenia

EU Foreign Affairs Ministers will visit the three counties of the South Caucasus – Armenia, Georgia...

Artsakh President pays tribute at Stepanakert memorial and Shushi Tank-Monument

Artsakh RepublicPresident Arayik Harutyunyan on Friday paid tribute at the Stepanakert City Memorial...

US Senator Bob Menendez condemns capture of Armenian soldiers by Azerbaijani forces

US Senator Bob Menendez condemned the capture of six Armenian soldiers by Azerbaijani forces on May...

Azerbaijan’s attack on Armenian territory is despicable. US Congresswoman

The United States must freeze all military aid to Azerbaijan, Congresswoman Jackie Speier said on Twitter....

US remains committed to helping sides negotiate long-term political settlement of NK conflict – Blinken

As a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, the United States remains committed to helping the sides negotiate...

Artsakh’s State Minister-Minister of Finance to step down

Artsakh’s Minister of State-Finance Minister Grigory Martirosyan will resign from June 1, he said on...

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Dollar goes up in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 520.68/$1 in...

Armenian-Iranian business forum held in Tehran

An Armenian-Iranian business forum took place in Tehran at the Iranian Chamber of Commerce during the...

Dollar goes up in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 521.04/$1 in...

Dollar devalues in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 520.63/$1 in...

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Losses of the Azerbaijani economy and opportunities for recovery details Grigory Martirosyan

Due to the Artsakh Third War, we have lost about 75% of arable land, 85% of pastures, most of the orchards,...

2 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Artsakh

2 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Artsakh in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 2751, the ministry of healthcare reports.

New Kindergarten to be opened in Stepanakert

On the initiative of the Armenian Missionary Association of America, a kindergarten will be established...

140 daily coronavirus cases reported in Armenia

140 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...

Artsakh President receives multiple Guinness record setter Ashot Khanoyan

On 26 May, Arayik Harutyunyan received Ashot Khanoyan, who has set multiple records in the Guinness Book...

Global COVID-19 cases fall by 14% over the past week, WHO says

Over 4.1 mln COVID-19 cases and more than 84,000 deaths were recorded worldwide last week, while the...

130 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

130 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...

Stable electricity supply to the settlements of Martuni region restored

As a result of about 3 months of work, the stable electricity supply to the settlements of Martuni region...

MOD dismisses Azerbaijan statement on Armenia army firing toward Nakhchivan

The statement by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan about the wounding of an Azerbaijani serviceman allegedly by a shot fired from the Armenian side is another blatant lie, the MOD of Armenia informed.

Armenia acting MOD leaves for Moscow

Acting Minister of Defense of Armenia Vagharshak Harutyunyan today left for Moscow, news.am informs.

6 Armenian servicemen taken captive by Azeri military in Gegharkunik Province

6 Armenian servicemen were taken captive by Azerbaijani troops, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.

Armenian Armed Forces Didn't Fire any Shots in the Direction of Azerbaijan: Armenia's MOD

The Armenian Ministry of Defense is denying as fake news the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense statement...

Armenia MOD: Soldier killed during shootings from Azerbaijani side in Verin Shorzha

An Armenian serviceman was killed on May 25 near the border with Azerbaijan.

Armenia MOD: Conscript dies in road accident

A conscripted serviceman of the Armenian military has died after suffering fatal injuries when his armored...

Military attachés accredited to Armenia visit Syunik province

Armenia’s defense ministry has organized a visit for the military attachés accredited to Armenia to...

Jerusalem Post: Israel prepares for a new war with Hamas
EU Foreign Affairs Ministers to visit Armenia
Artsakh President pays tribute at Stepanakert memorial and Shushi Tank-Monument
Opinion: Saudi Arabia should sue Turkey for stealing Prophet Muhammad's relics

The Arab News published on March 28 an article titled, “Book by Saudi author unravels Ottoman atrocities...

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

New Guinness record set in Stepanakert
New Guinness record set in Stepanakert
The bust of Charles Aznavour opened in Stepanakert
The bust of Charles Aznavour opened in Stepanakert
Athletics Championship held in Stepanakert
Athletics Championship held in Stepanakert
Shooting Competition held in Stepanakert
Shooting Competition held in Stepanakert
Monument Watch: Academics join forces to save Armenian heritage in Artsakh from Azeri destruction

Arno Babajanyan's "Heroic Ballad'' to be performed in Stepanakert on May 9

Exhibition Entitled "Peace and Peacekeepers Through the Eyes of Children" Held in Stepanakert

Eurovision to attract limited audience in COVID-19 trial

2021 Individual Athletics Championship of Artsakh kicked off in Stepanakert

The stadium of Martuni shelled by Azerbaijan during the Third Artsakh War reopened

Mkhitaryan to leave Roma because of Mourinho

Aronian finishes fourth in New in Chess Classic

Nearly 200 Jews from different organizations visit Armenian clergyman injured in attack in Jerusalem

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

Requiem mass to be held in Geneva’s St. Jacob Church to commemorate Armenian Genocide victims

Armenian Genocide commemoration events in Iran to kick off on April 23

China believes it will “own America” by 2035, Biden says

Jerusalem Post: Israel prepares for a new war with Hamas

Syria's Assad wins 4th term with 95% of vote

Russia reports over 9,000 daily COVID-19 cases

