President Biden dropped an ominous note into his remarks to American service members at a Virginia military base Friday, telling them that his Chinese counterpart believes Beijing will “own America” inside the next 15 years, New York Post reported.

May 29, 2021, 10:12 China believes it will “own America” by 2035, Biden says

STEPANAKERT, MAY 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: “We’re in a battle between democracies and autocracies,” Biden told troops at Joint Base Langley Eustis in Hampton. “The more complicated the world becomes, the more difficult it is for democracies to come together and reach consensus.

“I’ve spent more time with President Xi [Jinping] of China than any world leader has—for 24 hours of private meetings with him with just an interpreter, 17,000 miles traveling with him in China and here,” the president added. “He firmly believes that China, before the year [20]30, ’35, is going to own America because autocracies can make quick decisions.”

The president did not elaborate on what was meant by “own America.”

“America is unique. From all nations in the world, we’re the only nation organized based on an idea…” Biden added in the address.