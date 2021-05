Artsakh RepublicPresident Arayik Harutyunyan on Friday paid tribute at the Stepanakert City Memorial and the Shushi Tank-Monument on the occasion of the Day of the First Republic of Armenia.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: Also, Harutyunyan attended—near the Shushi Tank-Monument—the unveiling of the cross-stone eternalizing the memory of Artsakh Hero Hakob Harutyunyan, the Artsakh President's press office stated.