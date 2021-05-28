Jerusalem Post: Israel prepares for a new war with Hamas

Despite the recent ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, the IDF's Military Intelligence Directorate is already preparing for a new round of violence, the Jerusalem Post reported.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: The intelligence unit believes that Hamas is still fully aware of the damage inflicted on it during Operation “Guardian of the Walls”.

On Wednesday, the Hamas leader downplayed the damage done to military infrastructure during the 11-day operation. He threatened to resume hostilities if Israel commits a great madness in Jerusalem and in the holy places.

The IDF says it has hundreds of targets to strike at and continues to add more.

Although the IDF understands that it has failed to destroy the missile arsenals in the blockaded Gaza Strip, it believes that it has managed to keep Hamas from entering a new war with Israel in the near future.