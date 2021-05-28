EU Foreign Affairs Ministers will visit the three counties of the South Caucasus – Armenia, Georgia and Azerbaijan, on behalf of the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell.

May 28, 2021, 14:53 EU Foreign Affairs Ministers to visit Armenia

STEPANAKERT, MAY 28, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “A group of European Union Ministers will visit the three South Caucasus countries on my behalf – to show our readiness to further engage in the region”, Mr. Borrell said at the informal meeting of the Foreign Affairs Ministers in Lisbon, Portugal.