The statement by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan about the wounding of an Azerbaijani serviceman allegedly by a shot fired from the Armenian side is another blatant lie, the MOD of Armenia informed.

May 28, 2021, 12:37 MOD dismisses Azerbaijan statement on Armenia army firing toward Nakhchivan

STEPANAKERT, MAY 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia did not open fire in the direction of Nakhijevan. Apparently the reasons of the Azeri serviceman getting wounded should be sought in the problems and quality of the Azeri military’s code of conduct and military courtesy,'' the statement reads, in particular.

The Azerbaijani MOD had issued a statement that the Armenian Armed Forces had allegedly fired on the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of Nakhchivan, as a result of which an Azerbaijani soldier was wounded.