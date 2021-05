US Senator Bob Menendez condemned the capture of six Armenian soldiers by Azerbaijani forces on May 27.

May 28, 2021, 12:16 US Senator Bob Menendez condemns capture of Armenian soldiers by Azerbaijani forces

STEPANAKERT, MAY 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: “I unequivocally condemn the recent capture of Armenian soldiers by Azerbaijani forces. Azerbaijan's aggression only exacerbates already heightened tensions. I demand the soldiers’ swift return”, the Senator said on Twitter.