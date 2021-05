The United States must freeze all military aid to Azerbaijan, Congresswoman Jackie Speier said on Twitter.

May 28, 2021, 12:01 Azerbaijan’s attack on Armenian territory is despicable. US Congresswoman

STEPANAKERT, MAY 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Azerbaijan’s attack on Armenian territory and the capture of six Armenian soldiers is despicable. Aliyev has shown he has no interest in peace and diplomacy – only aggression”, the Congresswoman said.