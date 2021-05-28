Artsakhpress

Syria's Assad wins 4th term with 95% of vote

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad won a fourth term in office with 95.1% of the votes in an election that will extend his rule over a country ruined by war but which opponents and the West say was marked by fraud, Reuters reported.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: Assad's government says the election on Wednesday shows Syria is functioning normally despite the decade-old conflict, which has killed hundreds of thousands of people and driven 11 million people - about half the population - from their homes.

Head of parliament Hammouda Sabbagh announced the results at a news conference on Thursday, saying voter turnout was around 78%, with more than 14 million Syrians taking part.

The foreign ministers of France, Germany, Italy, Britain and the United States said in a statement criticising Assad ahead of the election that the vote would not be free or fair. Turkey, an Assad adversary, has also said the election was illegitimate.

The win delivers Assad, 55, seven more years in power and lengthens his family's rule to nearly six decades. His father, Hafez al-Assad, led Syria for 30 years until his death in 2000.

Rallies with thousands of people waving Syrian flags and holding pictures of Assad while singing and dancing took place all day Thursday in celebration of the election.


     

US Senator Bob Menendez condemns capture of Armenian soldiers by Azerbaijani forces

US Senator Bob Menendez condemned the capture of six Armenian soldiers by Azerbaijani forces on May 27.

Azerbaijan’s attack on Armenian territory is despicable. US Congresswoman

The United States must freeze all military aid to Azerbaijan, Congresswoman Jackie Speier said on Twitter....

US remains committed to helping sides negotiate long-term political settlement of NK conflict – Blinken

As a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, the United States remains committed to helping the sides negotiate...

Artsakh’s State Minister-Minister of Finance to step down

Artsakh’s Minister of State-Finance Minister Grigory Martirosyan will resign from June 1, he said on...

‘Issues must be resolved peacefully through negotiation’- OSCE CiO on Armenia-Azerbaijan border crisis

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden Ann Linde has expressed her concerns...

France ambassador: I wish Armenia to be able to live its independence in peace, prosperity

On this May 28, the 103rd anniversary of the First Republic, I wish Armenia to be able to live its independence...

Artsakh Foreign Ministry issues statement on anniversary of Sardarapat heroic battle

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh has issued a statement on the occasion of...

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Dollar goes up in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 520.68/$1 in...

Armenian-Iranian business forum held in Tehran

An Armenian-Iranian business forum took place in Tehran at the Iranian Chamber of Commerce during the...

Dollar goes up in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 521.04/$1 in...

Dollar devalues in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 520.63/$1 in...

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Losses of the Azerbaijani economy and opportunities for recovery details Grigory Martirosyan

Due to the Artsakh Third War, we have lost about 75% of arable land, 85% of pastures, most of the orchards,...

2 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Artsakh

2 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Artsakh in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 2751, the ministry of healthcare reports.

New Kindergarten to be opened in Stepanakert

On the initiative of the Armenian Missionary Association of America, a kindergarten will be established...

140 daily coronavirus cases reported in Armenia

140 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...

Artsakh President receives multiple Guinness record setter Ashot Khanoyan

On 26 May, Arayik Harutyunyan received Ashot Khanoyan, who has set multiple records in the Guinness Book...

Global COVID-19 cases fall by 14% over the past week, WHO says

Over 4.1 mln COVID-19 cases and more than 84,000 deaths were recorded worldwide last week, while the...

130 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

130 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...

Stable electricity supply to the settlements of Martuni region restored

As a result of about 3 months of work, the stable electricity supply to the settlements of Martuni region...

Armenia acting MOD leaves for Moscow

Acting Minister of Defense of Armenia Vagharshak Harutyunyan today left for Moscow, news.am informs.

6 Armenian servicemen taken captive by Azeri military in Gegharkunik Province

6 Armenian servicemen were taken captive by Azerbaijani troops, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.

Armenian Armed Forces Didn't Fire any Shots in the Direction of Azerbaijan: Armenia's MOD

The Armenian Ministry of Defense is denying as fake news the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense statement...

Armenia MOD: Soldier killed during shootings from Azerbaijani side in Verin Shorzha

An Armenian serviceman was killed on May 25 near the border with Azerbaijan.

Armenia MOD: Conscript dies in road accident

A conscripted serviceman of the Armenian military has died after suffering fatal injuries when his armored...

Military attachés accredited to Armenia visit Syunik province

Armenia’s defense ministry has organized a visit for the military attachés accredited to Armenia to...

Azerbaijan bans search operations for Artsakh war casualties, official says

For a long time, no search operations for casualties of the 2020 Artsakh war have been carried out in...

Opinion: Saudi Arabia should sue Turkey for stealing Prophet Muhammad's relics

The Arab News published on March 28 an article titled, “Book by Saudi author unravels Ottoman atrocities...

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

Monument Watch: Academics join forces to save Armenian heritage in Artsakh from Azeri destruction

Arno Babajanyan's "Heroic Ballad'' to be performed in Stepanakert on May 9

Exhibition Entitled "Peace and Peacekeepers Through the Eyes of Children" Held in Stepanakert

Eurovision to attract limited audience in COVID-19 trial

2021 Individual Athletics Championship of Artsakh kicked off in Stepanakert

The stadium of Martuni shelled by Azerbaijan during the Third Artsakh War reopened

Mkhitaryan to leave Roma because of Mourinho

Aronian finishes fourth in New in Chess Classic

Nearly 200 Jews from different organizations visit Armenian clergyman injured in attack in Jerusalem

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

Requiem mass to be held in Geneva’s St. Jacob Church to commemorate Armenian Genocide victims

Armenian Genocide commemoration events in Iran to kick off on April 23

Syria's Assad wins 4th term with 95% of vote

Russia reports over 9,000 daily COVID-19 cases

European Council head says process of implementing sanctions against Belarus is launched

Presidential election kicks off in Syria

