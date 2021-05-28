Artsakh’s Minister of State-Finance Minister Grigory Martirosyan will resign from June 1, he said on social media.

May 28, 2021, 10:54 Artsakh’s State Minister-Minister of Finance to step down

STEPANAKERT, MAY 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: "I have made the decision to resign from office back in 2020. But the recent war that befell us and the problems that need to be addressed as a matter of priority in the post-war crisis situation compelled me to put off my decision.

I will continue to serve the Artsakh Republic and the people of Artsakh, regardless of my future sphere of activity," Martirosyan added, in particular.''

Grigory Martirosyan thanked President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan, third President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan for the high trust and joint work, as well as all his colleagues in Artsakh, Armenia and the Diaspora.