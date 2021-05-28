As a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, the United States remains committed to helping the sides negotiate a long-term political settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and address the humanitarian impact of the fighting, including the release of all detainees, accounting for those missing, and the full and expeditious exchange of remains.

May 28, 2021, 11:10 US remains committed to helping sides negotiate long-term political settlement of NK conflict – Blinken

STEPANAKERT, MAY 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on May 28.