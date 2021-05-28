OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden Ann Linde has expressed her concerns over the current situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

May 28, 2021, 10:17 ‘Issues must be resolved peacefully through negotiation’- OSCE CiO on Armenia-Azerbaijan border crisis

STEPANAKERT, MAY 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Concerned about repeated reports of incidents on Armenia/Azerbaijan border. All outstanding issues must be resolved peacefully through negotiation. OSCE stands ready to assist and implement confidence-building measures to create an atmosphere conducive to dialogue”, she said on Twitter.