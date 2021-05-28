France ambassador: I wish Armenia to be able to live its independence in peace, prosperity

On this May 28, the 103rd anniversary of the First Republic, I wish Armenia to be able to live its independence in peace and prosperity, as news.am informs, the French Ambassador Jonathan Lacote wrote this on Facebook.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: "I wish Armenia, which measures its history by millennia, to have confidence in its future. I wish Armenia never to doubt its beauty, its strengths and talents. I wish Armenians to be proud of presenting this country to their children. And I wish France to always love Armenia as Armenia loves us," Lacote added.