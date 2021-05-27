Russia reports over 9,000 daily COVID-19 cases

Russia confirmed 9,039 COVID-19 cases over the past day, and the total case tally hit 5,035,207, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

The COVID-19 cases increased by 0.18% in relative terms.

The lowest growth rates were registered over the past day in the Chukotka Autonomous Region (0%), the Tuva Republic, the Jewish Autonomous Region, the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania (0.04%), the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region, the Magadan Region, the Kamchatka Region and the Amur Region (0.05%).

Moscow confirmed 3,105 new COVID-19 cases over the past day. Some 836 COVID-19 cases were recorded in St. Petersburg, 735 in the Moscow Region, 184 in the Rostov Region, 149 in the Voronezh Region and 144 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

Currently, 263,356 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.