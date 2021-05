The European Union has begun work on the introduction of new sanctions against Belarus due to the incident with the plane landing in Minsk, but it is too early to say which sectors they will cover, the head of the European Council Charles Michel told at a press conference following the EU-Japan summit, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: The process of implementing the sanctions has been launched. The issue of sectoral sanctions will be analyzed by the relevant structures, now it is too early to talk about a specific sector, he said, answering a question from journalists whether the restrictions will affect the potash industry.

Earlier, the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, said that the foreign ministers of the 27 EU countries will discuss on Thursday in Portugal during an informal meeting of the EU Council how to implement economic and sectoral sanctions against Belarus due to the incident with the plane landing in Minsk on 23 May.