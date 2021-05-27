Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Baku on June 15, and the next day he is expected to visit the city of Shushi in Karabakh, a diplomatic source in the Azerbaijani capital told RIA Novosti, news.am informs.

May 27, 2021, 15:54 Erdogan to visit Baku and Shushi

STEPANAKERT, MAY 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: On June 15, the Turkish President is expected to visit Azerbaijan. The next day the presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey will visit the city of Shushi in Karabakh, the source said.

According to him, during the visit of the Turkish leader to Shushi, he is expected to participate in the ceremony of laying the foundation of the school.