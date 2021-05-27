New Kindergarten to be opened in Stepanakert

On the initiative of the Armenian Missionary Association of America, a kindergarten will be opened in the territory of "Olymp Plus" hotel complex in Stepanakert.
On the initiative of the Armenian Missionary Association of America, a kindergarten will be opened in the territory of "Olymp Plus" hotel complex in Stepanakert.
he Republic of Armenia has applied to the European Court of Human Rights with the purpose to ensure respect of the fundamental human rights of six Armenian servicemen who have been captured today in the morning by the Azerbaijani forces in the bordering area of Gegharkunik province, the Office of the Representative of Armenia before the ECtHR said.
The provocative actions of the Azerbaijani military-political leadership aim at further escalating the...
Iran is concerned over the escalations on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border happening in the past two weeks...
On May 26, the Speaker of the National Assembly of the Artsakh Republic, Artur Tovmasyan, received the...
The Iranian side has agreed on positions on the nuclear deal with the countries participating in the...
Azerbaijan’s encroachment against Armenia’s territorial integrity is the direct consequence of the...
The government of Armenia is obliged to take active steps to guarantee the rights of the Armenian citizens...
World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 520.68/$1 in...
An Armenian-Iranian business forum took place in Tehran at the Iranian Chamber of Commerce during the...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 521.04/$1 in...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 520.63/$1 in...
World oil prices are going up Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
Due to the Artsakh Third War, we have lost about 75% of arable land, 85% of pastures, most of the orchards,...
On the initiative of the Armenian Missionary Association of America, a kindergarten will be established in the territory of "Olymp Plus" hotel complex in Stepanakert.
140 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...
On 26 May, Arayik Harutyunyan received Ashot Khanoyan, who has set multiple records in the Guinness Book...
Over 4.1 mln COVID-19 cases and more than 84,000 deaths were recorded worldwide last week, while the...
130 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...
As a result of about 3 months of work, the stable electricity supply to the settlements of Martuni region...
34 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...
Acting Minister of Defense of Armenia Vagharshak Harutyunyan today left for Moscow, news.am informs.
6 Armenian servicemen were taken captive by Azerbaijani troops, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.
The Armenian Ministry of Defense is denying as fake news the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense statement...
An Armenian serviceman was killed on May 25 near the border with Azerbaijan.
A conscripted serviceman of the Armenian military has died after suffering fatal injuries when his armored...
Armenia’s defense ministry has organized a visit for the military attachés accredited to Armenia to...
For a long time, no search operations for casualties of the 2020 Artsakh war have been carried out in...
The Arab News published on March 28 an article titled, “Book by Saudi author unravels Ottoman atrocities...
Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...
month
week
day