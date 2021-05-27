New Kindergarten to be opened in Stepanakert

On the initiative of the Armenian Missionary Association of America, a kindergarten will be opened in the territory of "Olymp Plus" hotel complex in Stepanakert.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: Zaven Khanjian, the Executive Director of the Armenian Missionary Association of America, and the Artsakh representative of the Association, Victor Karapetyan visited the area intended for the kindergarten and plan their activities.

In an interview with ''Artsakhpress'', Z. Khanjyan said that, taking into account the fact that after the war our compatriots have lost their settlements and the children lost their schools and kindergartens, so proper attention should be paid to that issue.

"Artsakh identity has no meaning without the people. That is why we have been implementing such programs in Artsakh since the 1990s.

Unfortunately, due to the war, we have recently lost several projects in Shushi: the camp, the kindergarten, the "Shogh" center.

This visit is, of course, a family visit, because Artsakh is our home, so, definitely, after this war, the presence of the Association was immediately re-established here. Already on December 1, all the fields of our service were open, from Martakert to Stepanakert, Askeran, even those programs in Shushi that we lost, have been re-established here.

We are very happy that the state has provided us this building; we are very grateful," he said, adding that the building will be renovated. He expressed hope that the number of children will be more than expected.

Artsakh Representative of the Armenian Missionary Association of America, Victor Karapetyan, speaking about the planned works, said that they will start immediately after the state order.

"The kindergarten that is operating in Stepanakert under the auspices of the Armenian Missionary Association of America will be changed to the" Shogh "center. And the new kindergarten will operate here. These two changes will expand our diverse and multi-layered activities in Artsakh. The Armenian Missionary Association of America has been operating in Artsakh since 1995.

As a charitable organization, it aims to choose the mission of serving the people. Within this framework, the program of kindergartens is being implemented in Artsakh: in Shushi, Askeran, Martakert, Stepanakert. It Implements various social assistance programs. Both during the war and in the post-war period, the organization continued the support programs; it also has launched support programs for the border villages.