6 Armenian servicemen taken captive by Azeri military in Gegharkunik Province

6 Armenian servicemen were taken captive by Azerbaijani troops, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Armenian servicemen were carrying out engineering works in the territory of an Armenian military base's protection area in the Gegharkunik province border section of Armenia, when Azerbaijan armed forces surrounded and captured them in the early morning of May 27.

Necessary measures are being taken to have these captured servicemen returned, the Armenian Ministry of Defense informed