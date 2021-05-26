Dollar goes up in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 520.68/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by AMD 0.11 Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 520.68/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by AMD 0.11 Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.
Iran is concerned over the escalations on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border happening in the past two weeks and hopes that the situation will have a peaceful solution, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said during the meeting with Armenia’s caretaker Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian in Yerevan on May 26.
On May 26, the Speaker of the National Assembly of the Artsakh Republic, Artur Tovmasyan, received the...
The Iranian side has agreed on positions on the nuclear deal with the countries participating in the...
Azerbaijan’s encroachment against Armenia’s territorial integrity is the direct consequence of the...
The government of Armenia is obliged to take active steps to guarantee the rights of the Armenian citizens...
Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) with acting...
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif’s visit to Armenia has started; he is already in Armenia,...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 520.68/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by AMD 0.11 Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.
An Armenian-Iranian business forum took place in Tehran at the Iranian Chamber of Commerce during the...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 521.04/$1 in...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 520.63/$1 in...
World oil prices are going up Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
Due to the Artsakh Third War, we have lost about 75% of arable land, 85% of pastures, most of the orchards,...
Due to the Artsakh Third War, we have lost about 75% of arable land, 85% of pastures, most of the orchards,...
On 26 May, Arayik Harutyunyan received Ashot Khanoyan, who has set multiple records in the Guinness Book of Records, the Presidential Office stated.
Over 4.1 mln COVID-19 cases and more than 84,000 deaths were recorded worldwide last week, while the...
130 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...
As a result of about 3 months of work, the stable electricity supply to the settlements of Martuni region...
34 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...
The search has resumed for the remains of the Armenian servicemen who fell during the Artsakh war, the...
The opening ceremonies of Charles Aznavour's busts took place in parallel to each other in Stepanakert...
The Armenian Ministry of Defense is denying as fake news the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense statement which claimed that the Armenian military has shelled Azerbaijani positions from May 24 until May 26.
An Armenian serviceman was killed on May 25 near the border with Azerbaijan.
A conscripted serviceman of the Armenian military has died after suffering fatal injuries when his armored...
Armenia’s defense ministry has organized a visit for the military attachés accredited to Armenia to...
For a long time, no search operations for casualties of the 2020 Artsakh war have been carried out in...
Armenian Minister of Defense Vagharshak Harutyunyan and Russian Minister of Defense Sergey Shoygu spoke...
The Azerbaijani side did not attend the talks that were planned to resume today over the resolution...
The Arab News published on March 28 an article titled, “Book by Saudi author unravels Ottoman atrocities...
Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...
month
week
day