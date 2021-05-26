The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 520.68/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by AMD 0.11 Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

May 26, 2021, 17:43 Dollar goes up in Armenia

STEPANAKERT, MAY 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 637.42 (down by AMD 0.59), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 737.70 (down by AMD 0.52), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.08 (down by AMD 0.02) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 461.28, AMD 31,588.85 and AMD 19,853.94, respectively.