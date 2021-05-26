Artsakh President receives multiple Guinness record setter Ashot Khanoyan

On 26 May, Arayik Harutyunyan received Ashot Khanoyan, who has set multiple records in the Guinness Book of Records, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: Arayik Harutyunyan congratulated Khanoyan on setting a new record in Stepanakert and wished him more success and achievements.

Harutyunyan also expressed gratitude to Khanoyan for his active participation in the large-scale war unleashed against Artsakh by Azerbaijan on September 27, 2020 and awarded him the Medal of Gratitude.