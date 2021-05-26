On May 26, the Speaker of the National Assembly of the Artsakh Republic, Artur Tovmasyan, received the delegation of the Armenian Missionary Association of America headed by the Executive Director Zaven Khanjyan.

May 26, 2021, 15:06 Artsakh NA Speaker received the delegation of the Armenian Missionary Association of America

STEPANAKERT, MAY 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: During the meeting Artur Tovmasyan referred to the war and the post-war realities, noting that during the difficult days of the war, the Armenian Missionary Association of America supported Artsakh. As a sign of gratitude, Artur Tovmasyan handed the letter of gratitude to Zaven Khanjyan.

In his turn, Zaven Khanjyan thanked for the warm reception and assured that the Armenian Missionary Association of America will continue its support to Artsakh.

Aram Harutyunyan, Chair of the Standing Committee on Science, Education, Culture, Youth and Sport of the Artsakh Republic also attended the meeting.