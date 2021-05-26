The Iranian side has agreed on positions on the nuclear deal with the countries participating in the agreement, said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, news.am reports.

May 26, 2021, 14:16 Rouhani says Iran has agreed on positions on key issues of nuclear deal

STEPANAKERT, MAY 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to him, the United States should be the first to return to fulfill its obligations.

As soon as we see that they are doing this, we ourselves will return to fulfillment of obligations, said Rouhani.

Negotiations on the nuclear deal have been underway since early April in person in Vienna. Experts in three working groups are working out the text of a future agreement with the aim of resuming the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Action Plan (JCPOA) in its original form: lifting Washington's sanctions on Tehran (and the future return of the United States to the deal) and Iran's fulfillment of nuclear obligations.

Representatives of the JCPOA member states are holding separate consultations with the US delegation, which withdrew from this agreement in 2018, but now intend to return to it. There have been no direct negotiations between the American emissaries and Iranian representatives in Vienna.