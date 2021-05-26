Global COVID-19 cases fall by 14% over the past week, WHO says

From May 16 to 23, a total of 4,144,658 new COVID-19 cases were registered worldwide. As of May 23, some 166,352,007 people were infected, while 3,449,189 coronavirus patients died.
Over the last week, the COVID-19 incidence surged only in Africa (by 4%) and in the Americas (by 2%), whereas in Europe, the coronavirus cases dropped by 25%, in Southeast Asia - by 21% and in the Eastern Mediterranean - by 2%. Meanwhile, the mortality rate rose in the Western Pacific region (by 22%), Southeast Asia (by 4%), Africa (by 2%) and the Americas (by 1%), however, the figure decreased in Europe (by 21%) and the Eastern Mediterranean (by 11%).