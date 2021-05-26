Over 4.1 mln COVID-19 cases and more than 84,000 deaths were recorded worldwide last week, while the coronavirus incidence has dropped by 14% and the mortality rate - by 2% compared to the previous seven days, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced in Geneva on Wednesday, Tass informs.

May 26, 2021, 12:30 Global COVID-19 cases fall by 14% over the past week, WHO says

