An Armenian-Iranian business forum took place in Tehran at the Iranian Chamber of Commerce during the Armenian State Revenue Committee chairman Edvard Hovhannisyan’s visit.

May 26, 2021, 12:16 Armenian-Iranian business forum held in Tehran

STEPANAKERT, MAY 26, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Hovhannisyan and the Iranian Chamber of Commerce head Gholam Hossein Shafei attached importance to the partnership that has developed between businessmen of the two countries and underscored the existence of huge potential for development.

The businessmen were mostly interested in the new changes in the Armenian tax, customs legislation and administration. Hovhannisyan and his delegation presented the reforms which have significantly positively impacted the development of commercial ties between the two countries.

Hovhannisyan expressed readiness to organize regular consultations with businessmen to support the solution of any current issues.