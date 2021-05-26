Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) with acting Armenian Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan, by telephone on Tuesday evening, as news.am informs, the Russian Defense Ministry informed reporters about this on Wednesday morning.

May 26, 2021, 12:04 Armenia, Russia MODs discuss situation in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, MAY 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The situation in the region and Nagorno-Karabakh in the areas of implementation of the tasks of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, as well as other topics of mutual interest were discussed during the conversation," the Russian Defense Ministry said.