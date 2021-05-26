Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Politics

Armenia, Russia MODs discuss situation in Artsakh

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) with acting Armenian Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan, by telephone on Tuesday evening, as news.am informs, the Russian Defense Ministry informed reporters about this on Wednesday morning.

Armenia, Russia MODs discuss situation in Artsakh

Armenia, Russia MODs discuss situation in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, MAY 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The situation in the region and Nagorno-Karabakh in the areas of implementation of the tasks of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, as well as other topics of mutual interest were discussed during the conversation," the Russian Defense Ministry said.


     

Politics

Azerbaijan attempts to create new geopolitical realities which aren’t in interest of countries seeking stability – FM

Azerbaijan’s encroachment against Armenia’s territorial integrity is the direct consequence of the 2020 war unleashed by Azerbaijan against the Artsakh people’s right to self-determination and right to life, as well as the inadequate international and regional reaction to Azerbaijan’s actions of jeopardizing regional peace, Armenian caretaker Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian said during a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif in Yerevan.

All news from section

Armenian ombudsman: Azerbaijani servicemen's acts pose serious threat to civilian population of Gegharkunik and Syunik Provinces

The government of Armenia is obliged to take active steps to guarantee the rights of the Armenian citizens...

Armenia, Russia MODs discuss situation in Artsakh

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) with acting...

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif arrives in Armenia

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif’s visit to Armenia has started; he is already in Armenia,...

China hopes Armenia, Azerbaijan will resolve their differences and disagreements through dialogue

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian has commented the incursion of the Azerbaijan forces...

Fake criminal cases: Armenia foreign ministry comments on criminal prosecution of Armenian POWs by Azerbaijan

The Foreign Ministry of Armenia has made a statement over the criminal prosecution of Armenian prisoners...

Armenia acting FM receives OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairing countries' ambassadors

Acting Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian today received Ambassadors of the co-chairing countries...

Economy

Armenian-Iranian business forum held in Tehran

An Armenian-Iranian business forum took place in Tehran at the Iranian Chamber of Commerce during the Armenian State Revenue Committee chairman Edvard Hovhannisyan’s visit.

All news from section

Dollar goes up in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 521.04/$1 in...

Dollar devalues in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 520.63/$1 in...

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Losses of the Azerbaijani economy and opportunities for recovery details Grigory Martirosyan

Due to the Artsakh Third War, we have lost about 75% of arable land, 85% of pastures, most of the orchards,...

Losses of the Azerbaijani economy and opportunities for recovery details Grigory Martirosyan

Due to the Artsakh Third War, we have lost about 75% of arable land, 85% of pastures, most of the orchards,...

State Minister of the Artsakh Republic presented the business environment support programs

Profit, income and trade tax rates reduction for the period of 2020-2022, as well as a temporary exemption...

Society

Stable electricity supply to the settlements of Martuni region restored

As a result of about 3 months of work, the stable electricity supply to the settlements of Martuni region has been restored.

All news from section

34 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

34 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...

Artsakh resumes search for bodies of war casualties

The search has resumed for the remains of the Armenian servicemen who fell during the Artsakh war, the...

Charles Aznavour's son thanked for opening his father's bust in Stepanakert

The opening ceremonies of Charles Aznavour's busts took place in parallel to each other in Stepanakert...

Charles Aznavour's bust installed in Stepanakert. Today is the birthday of the world-famous Chansonnier

With the financial support of the state budget of the Republic of Artsakh, on May 22, the opening ceremony...

“Peace is the highest value for us but we must not allow Azerbaijan to muddle us with fake peace process” - Tatoyan

Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan has released a statement, noting that the delimitation...

Israel, Hamas may reach cease-fire soon, officials say

A cease-fire in the fighting between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas could come as early...

Military

Armenia MOD: Soldier killed during shootings from Azerbaijani side in Verin Shorzha

An Armenian serviceman was killed on May 25 near the border with Azerbaijan.

All news from section

Armenia MOD: Conscript dies in road accident

A conscripted serviceman of the Armenian military has died after suffering fatal injuries when his armored...

Military attachés accredited to Armenia visit Syunik province

Armenia’s defense ministry has organized a visit for the military attachés accredited to Armenia to...

Azerbaijan bans search operations for Artsakh war casualties, official says

For a long time, no search operations for casualties of the 2020 Artsakh war have been carried out in...

Armenian and Russian defense ministers discuss regional situation

Armenian Minister of Defense Vagharshak Harutyunyan and Russian Minister of Defense Sergey Shoygu spoke...

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan did not attend talks on border situation

The Azerbaijani side did not attend the talks that were planned to resume today over the resolution...

Artsakh Defense Army exists, will remain and will become more combatative – President Harutyunyan

On May 18 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited ministry of defense, where he...

Armenian-Iranian business forum held in Tehran
Azerbaijan attempts to create new geopolitical realities which aren’t in interest of countries seeking stability – FM
Armenia, Russia MODs discuss situation in Artsakh
Armenian ombudsman: Azerbaijani servicemen's acts pose serious threat to civilian population of Gegharkunik and Syunik Provinces
Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif arrives in Armenia
more news

Analytical

Opinion: Saudi Arabia should sue Turkey for stealing Prophet Muhammad's relics

The Arab News published on March 28 an article titled, “Book by Saudi author unravels Ottoman atrocities...

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

All news from section

Interview

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

All news from section

Photos

New Guinness record set in Stepanakert
New Guinness record set in Stepanakert
The bust of Charles Aznavour opened in Stepanakert
The bust of Charles Aznavour opened in Stepanakert
Athletics Championship held in Stepanakert
Athletics Championship held in Stepanakert
Shooting Competition held in Stepanakert
Shooting Competition held in Stepanakert
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Monument Watch: Academics join forces to save Armenian heritage in Artsakh from Azeri destruction

All news from section

Arno Babajanyan's "Heroic Ballad'' to be performed in Stepanakert on May 9

Exhibition Entitled "Peace and Peacekeepers Through the Eyes of Children" Held in Stepanakert

Eurovision to attract limited audience in COVID-19 trial

Sport

2021 Individual Athletics Championship of Artsakh kicked off in Stepanakert

All news from section

The stadium of Martuni shelled by Azerbaijan during the Third Artsakh War reopened

Mkhitaryan to leave Roma because of Mourinho

Aronian finishes fourth in New in Chess Classic

Diaspora

Nearly 200 Jews from different organizations visit Armenian clergyman injured in attack in Jerusalem

All news from section

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

Requiem mass to be held in Geneva’s St. Jacob Church to commemorate Armenian Genocide victims

Armenian Genocide commemoration events in Iran to kick off on April 23

International

Presidential election kicks off in Syria

All news from section

Putin, Biden to meet in Geneva on June 15-16, sources say

US to take measures after incident with jet in Belarus, Biden says

EU leaders call for ban on Belarus airlines’ flights to their countries

Most Read

month

week

day

Search