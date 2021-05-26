Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Politics

Armenian ombudsman: Azerbaijani servicemen's acts pose serious threat to civilian population of Gegharkunik and Syunik Provinces

The government of Armenia is obliged to take active steps to guarantee the rights of the Armenian citizens and the entire population of Armenia, while the international community should abandon its passive stance and immediately take decisive measures to prevent the blatantly illegal and criminal acts, the continuous human rights violations and the real threats of further violations by the Azerbaijani armed forces, Armenia’s Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) Arman Tatoyan said in a statement on Wednesday.

Armenian ombudsman: Azerbaijani servicemen's acts pose serious threat to civilian population of Gegharkunik and Syunik Provinces

Armenian ombudsman: Azerbaijani servicemen's acts pose serious threat to civilian population of Gegharkunik and Syunik Provinces

STEPANAKERT, MAY 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: In particular, the evidence gathered by the human rights defender of Armenia also confirms that on 25 May the Azerbaijani troops illegally staying in the village of Verin Shorzha in the Vardenis community of Gegharkunik Province, which is a part of the sovereign territory of Armenia, presented to the Armenian servicemen blatantly illegal demands to abandon the area where they were present, provoked a scuffle and intentionally shot and killed an Armenian soldier.

According to the gathered evidence, in the days preceding the latest incident, the Azerbaijani military regularly tried to provoke clashes and brawl, while illegally being in the sovereign territory of Armenia. These incidents occurred both in Gegharkunik and Syunik Provinces.

The ombudsman specifically underlines that these incidents also pose a threat to the civilian population of Armenia. These are the areas which serve as pastures and hayfields for the civilian population. They graze their large and small cattle in these areas and live there during spring, summer and autumn.

According to the conviction of the human rights defender, the described concrete acts of the Azerbaijani servicemen pose a serious threat, in fact, to the civilian population of Gegharkunik and Syunik Provinces (for example, their attempts of illegal advance towards the villages of Khoznavar, Verishen, Akner, Kut, Ayrk, Verin Shorzha, etc.).

“These actions should be viewed within the context of their illegal incursion into the sovereign territory of Armenia on May 12 and 13, 2021, the threatening of the shepherds of the villages of Gegharkunik and Syunik with murder and captivity, their provocation near the border areas and creation of tensions within the civilian population of Armenia,” Tatoyan said.

“These acts of the Azerbaijani armed forces should also be viewed within the context of the policies of Armenophobia and enmity pursued by the authorities of Azerbaijan. Moreover, the regular criminal acts of the Azerbaijani troops against the border residents of Armenia should also be taken into consideration (the throwing of stones at an Armenian civilian car on the Goris-Kapan road, the dragging of the shepherd of Aravus, and punching him in the eye, the blocking of the road from Grois to Chakaten with an Azerbaijani car, and grossly violating the right of free movement of the residents of the villages, the threating of the border residents of Armenia, including the shepherds, the refusal to return the cattle that crosses into areas under Azerbaijani control, and other incidents).

“Therefore, it is evident that these reveal the real threat of the Azerbaijani armed forces directed at the Armenian citizens and the entire population of Armenia, which also undermine peace and security in the region.

“The human rights defender will continue sending reports based on evidence about the real situation on the ground to the international organizations,” he said. 


     

Politics

Azerbaijan attempts to create new geopolitical realities which aren’t in interest of countries seeking stability – FM

Azerbaijan’s encroachment against Armenia’s territorial integrity is the direct consequence of the 2020 war unleashed by Azerbaijan against the Artsakh people’s right to self-determination and right to life, as well as the inadequate international and regional reaction to Azerbaijan’s actions of jeopardizing regional peace, Armenian caretaker Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian said during a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif in Yerevan.

All news from section

Armenian ombudsman: Azerbaijani servicemen's acts pose serious threat to civilian population of Gegharkunik and Syunik Provinces

The government of Armenia is obliged to take active steps to guarantee the rights of the Armenian citizens...

Armenia, Russia MODs discuss situation in Artsakh

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) with acting...

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif arrives in Armenia

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif’s visit to Armenia has started; he is already in Armenia,...

China hopes Armenia, Azerbaijan will resolve their differences and disagreements through dialogue

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian has commented the incursion of the Azerbaijan forces...

Fake criminal cases: Armenia foreign ministry comments on criminal prosecution of Armenian POWs by Azerbaijan

The Foreign Ministry of Armenia has made a statement over the criminal prosecution of Armenian prisoners...

Armenia acting FM receives OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairing countries' ambassadors

Acting Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian today received Ambassadors of the co-chairing countries...

Economy

Armenian-Iranian business forum held in Tehran

An Armenian-Iranian business forum took place in Tehran at the Iranian Chamber of Commerce during the Armenian State Revenue Committee chairman Edvard Hovhannisyan’s visit.

All news from section

Dollar goes up in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 521.04/$1 in...

Dollar devalues in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 520.63/$1 in...

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Losses of the Azerbaijani economy and opportunities for recovery details Grigory Martirosyan

Due to the Artsakh Third War, we have lost about 75% of arable land, 85% of pastures, most of the orchards,...

Losses of the Azerbaijani economy and opportunities for recovery details Grigory Martirosyan

Due to the Artsakh Third War, we have lost about 75% of arable land, 85% of pastures, most of the orchards,...

State Minister of the Artsakh Republic presented the business environment support programs

Profit, income and trade tax rates reduction for the period of 2020-2022, as well as a temporary exemption...

Society

Stable electricity supply to the settlements of Martuni region restored

As a result of about 3 months of work, the stable electricity supply to the settlements of Martuni region has been restored.

All news from section

34 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

34 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...

Artsakh resumes search for bodies of war casualties

The search has resumed for the remains of the Armenian servicemen who fell during the Artsakh war, the...

Charles Aznavour's son thanked for opening his father's bust in Stepanakert

The opening ceremonies of Charles Aznavour's busts took place in parallel to each other in Stepanakert...

Charles Aznavour's bust installed in Stepanakert. Today is the birthday of the world-famous Chansonnier

With the financial support of the state budget of the Republic of Artsakh, on May 22, the opening ceremony...

“Peace is the highest value for us but we must not allow Azerbaijan to muddle us with fake peace process” - Tatoyan

Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan has released a statement, noting that the delimitation...

Israel, Hamas may reach cease-fire soon, officials say

A cease-fire in the fighting between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas could come as early...

Military

Armenia MOD: Soldier killed during shootings from Azerbaijani side in Verin Shorzha

An Armenian serviceman was killed on May 25 near the border with Azerbaijan.

All news from section

Armenia MOD: Conscript dies in road accident

A conscripted serviceman of the Armenian military has died after suffering fatal injuries when his armored...

Military attachés accredited to Armenia visit Syunik province

Armenia’s defense ministry has organized a visit for the military attachés accredited to Armenia to...

Azerbaijan bans search operations for Artsakh war casualties, official says

For a long time, no search operations for casualties of the 2020 Artsakh war have been carried out in...

Armenian and Russian defense ministers discuss regional situation

Armenian Minister of Defense Vagharshak Harutyunyan and Russian Minister of Defense Sergey Shoygu spoke...

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan did not attend talks on border situation

The Azerbaijani side did not attend the talks that were planned to resume today over the resolution...

Artsakh Defense Army exists, will remain and will become more combatative – President Harutyunyan

On May 18 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited ministry of defense, where he...

Armenian-Iranian business forum held in Tehran
Azerbaijan attempts to create new geopolitical realities which aren’t in interest of countries seeking stability – FM
Armenia, Russia MODs discuss situation in Artsakh
Armenian ombudsman: Azerbaijani servicemen's acts pose serious threat to civilian population of Gegharkunik and Syunik Provinces
Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif arrives in Armenia
more news

Analytical

Opinion: Saudi Arabia should sue Turkey for stealing Prophet Muhammad's relics

The Arab News published on March 28 an article titled, “Book by Saudi author unravels Ottoman atrocities...

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

All news from section

Interview

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

All news from section

Photos

New Guinness record set in Stepanakert
New Guinness record set in Stepanakert
The bust of Charles Aznavour opened in Stepanakert
The bust of Charles Aznavour opened in Stepanakert
Athletics Championship held in Stepanakert
Athletics Championship held in Stepanakert
Shooting Competition held in Stepanakert
Shooting Competition held in Stepanakert
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Monument Watch: Academics join forces to save Armenian heritage in Artsakh from Azeri destruction

All news from section

Arno Babajanyan's "Heroic Ballad'' to be performed in Stepanakert on May 9

Exhibition Entitled "Peace and Peacekeepers Through the Eyes of Children" Held in Stepanakert

Eurovision to attract limited audience in COVID-19 trial

Sport

2021 Individual Athletics Championship of Artsakh kicked off in Stepanakert

All news from section

The stadium of Martuni shelled by Azerbaijan during the Third Artsakh War reopened

Mkhitaryan to leave Roma because of Mourinho

Aronian finishes fourth in New in Chess Classic

Diaspora

Nearly 200 Jews from different organizations visit Armenian clergyman injured in attack in Jerusalem

All news from section

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

Requiem mass to be held in Geneva’s St. Jacob Church to commemorate Armenian Genocide victims

Armenian Genocide commemoration events in Iran to kick off on April 23

International

Presidential election kicks off in Syria

All news from section

Putin, Biden to meet in Geneva on June 15-16, sources say

US to take measures after incident with jet in Belarus, Biden says

EU leaders call for ban on Belarus airlines’ flights to their countries

Most Read

month

week

day

Search