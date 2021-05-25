Armenia MOD: Soldier killed during shootings from Azerbaijani side in Verin Shorzha

An Armenian serviceman was killed on May 25 near the border with Azerbaijan.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Defense Ministry said that Junior Sergeant V. Khurshudyan (born 1989) was killed during a firefight which began after the Azerbaijani troops had opened fire at the border section of the Verin Shorzha village in Gegharkunik Province. The junior sergeant was a contract serviceman.

The Ministry of Defense said “Junior Sergeant V. Khurshudyan suffered a fatal gunshot wound as a result of the exchange of fire which started after the adversary opened fire”.

The situation is currently under control, and there are no shootings.