Putin, Biden to meet in Geneva on June 15-16, sources say

A meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden is expected to take place on June 15-16 in Geneva, Switzerland, CNN said citing sources in the Biden administration on Tuesday, reports TASS.

"The officials said Geneva has emerged as the final contender as a host city for the long-discussed meeting between the two leaders, who are expected to come together on June 15-16 at the conclusion of Biden's first international trip since taking office", the TV channel reported.