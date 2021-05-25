China hopes Armenia, Azerbaijan will resolve their differences and disagreements through dialogue

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian has commented the incursion of the Azerbaijan forces into the sovereign territory of Armenia.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Azerbaijan and Armenia are both China's friendly cooperative partners," Zhao Lijian said at Tuesday's media briefing, Panorama.am informs.

"It is our sincere hope that the two sides resolve their differences and disagreements through dialogue and consultation and jointly safeguard regional peace and stability so that people can live in tranquility," the Chinese official said.