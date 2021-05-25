Stable electricity supply to the settlements of Martuni region restored

As a result of about 3 months of work, the stable electricity supply to the settlements of Martuni region has been restored.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: Tigran Gabrielyan, Deputy Director of “ArtsakhEnergo” CJSC, told “Artsakhpress” that as a result, Martuni has a 3-megawatt power supply.

"The length of the new 35 kW overhead line is about 40 kilometers with a capacity of 8-10 megawatts," said Gabrielyan, adding that the overhead line was built with the involvement and financial support of ''ArtsakhEnergo'' CJSC staff, that worth more than 1.5 billion drams.

The operation of the overhead line ensured a stable electricity supply to Martuni.