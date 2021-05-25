Artsakhpress

Culture

Monument Watch: Academics join forces to save Armenian heritage in Artsakh from Azeri destruction

Historian and archaeologist Hamlet Petrosyan (Yerevan State University) and Anna Leyloyan-Yekmalyan (State Institute of Oriental Languages and Civilizations, INALCO, Paris) have brought together archaeologists, architects, cultural anthropologists and many other experts to launch Monument Watch – a project dedicated to the preservation of Armenian cultural heritage in the parts of Artsakh which was captured by the Azerbaijani military during the course of the 2020 war, given the Azeri state-sanctioned destruction or distortion of the Armenian monuments documented on several occasions.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 25, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Both during and after the 2020 war, the Azeri authorities have deliberately targeted Armenian cultural and spiritual monuments. For example, the iconic Ghazanchetsots Cathedral in the city of Shushi was bombed twice during the war, and now many months since the fighting ended and the Azeris took control over the city, they started distorting the cathedral in what the Armenian foreign ministry described as “manifestations of vandalism, aimed at depriving the Shushi Mother Cathedral of its Armenian identity.”

The Armenian Church in Mekhakavan was also targeted, with Azeri authorities completely demolishing it – a fact proven by a BBC investigation.

Since the specialists at Monument Watch don’t have the opportunity to inspect the monuments in-person, they will conduct the monitoring online on various platforms. “It is clear that [our monuments] will either be demolished or distorted. The destruction of Armenian monuments is part of Azerbaijan’s government policy. They are trying to appropriate Armenian heritage also,” Anna Leyloyan-Yekmalyan told Armenpress.

The official website of Monument Watch lists the following goals: to map and inventorize (the condition before the war) the immovable cultural heritage, museums, cultural centers of Artsakh-Azerbaijani border zone and of those territories of the Artsakh Republic, which as a result of the 44 day war passed under the control of Azerbaijan; to ratificate the current state (destruction, alteration, reuse, deletion and modification of sculptures, images, inscriptions, use of new symbols, etc.), as well as; to introduce the changes to the international scientific and cultural community. 

Leyloyan-Yekmalyan says there are more than 4000 monuments in Artsakh, and more than 1700 are now in danger.


     

Politics

Fake criminal cases: Armenia foreign ministry comments on criminal prosecution of Armenian POWs by Azerbaijan

The Foreign Ministry of Armenia has made a statement over the criminal prosecution of Armenian prisoners of war by Azerbaijan, the MFA stated.

Armenia acting FM receives OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairing countries' ambassadors

Acting Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian today received Ambassadors of the co-chairing countries...

Unprecedented active dialogue, successful development of economic ties – Lavrov on Armenian- Russian relations

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has no doubt that the Armenian-Russian relations will continue...

Iranian FM to have several meetings in Armenia May 26

Iran’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif will visit Armenia on May 26 and not May 25...

Iranian FM to visit Armenia and Azerbaijan on May 25

Foreign Minister of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif will pay visits to Armenia and Azerbaijan on May 25.

FM stresses imperative of immediate and unconditional Azeri withdrawal from Armenian sovereign territory

Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs Ara Aivazian held a meeting with the Ambassador of Iran to Armenia...

Azerbaijan FM blames Armenia for breaching trilateral statement signed on November 10, 2020

The trilateral statement signed on November 10, 2020 by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia...

Economy

Dollar goes up in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 521.04/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by AMD 0.16 from Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

Dollar devalues in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 520.63/$1 in...

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Losses of the Azerbaijani economy and opportunities for recovery details Grigory Martirosyan

Due to the Artsakh Third War, we have lost about 75% of arable land, 85% of pastures, most of the orchards,...

Losses of the Azerbaijani economy and opportunities for recovery details Grigory Martirosyan

Due to the Artsakh Third War, we have lost about 75% of arable land, 85% of pastures, most of the orchards,...

State Minister of the Artsakh Republic presented the business environment support programs

Profit, income and trade tax rates reduction for the period of 2020-2022, as well as a temporary exemption...

Artsakh State Minister does not rule out that the state budget indicators will exceed the planned ones

It should be noted that many businesses that have ceased operations are gradually resuming it, and if...

Society

34 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

34 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 221,982, the ministry of healthcare reports.

Artsakh resumes search for bodies of war casualties

The search has resumed for the remains of the Armenian servicemen who fell during the Artsakh war, the...

Charles Aznavour's son thanked for opening his father's bust in Stepanakert

The opening ceremonies of Charles Aznavour's busts took place in parallel to each other in Stepanakert...

Charles Aznavour's bust installed in Stepanakert. Today is the birthday of the world-famous Chansonnier

With the financial support of the state budget of the Republic of Artsakh, on May 22, the opening ceremony...

“Peace is the highest value for us but we must not allow Azerbaijan to muddle us with fake peace process” - Tatoyan

Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan has released a statement, noting that the delimitation...

Israel, Hamas may reach cease-fire soon, officials say

A cease-fire in the fighting between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas could come as early...

The Hayastan All-Armenian Fund is launching a new initiative

The Hayastan All Armenian Fund is launching a new initiative to support our servicemen who took part...

Military

Armenia MOD: Conscript dies in road accident

A conscripted serviceman of the Armenian military has died after suffering fatal injuries when his armored personnel carrier crashed 100 meters into a gorge while en route to a deployment location, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia said.

Military attachés accredited to Armenia visit Syunik province

Armenia’s defense ministry has organized a visit for the military attachés accredited to Armenia to...

Azerbaijan bans search operations for Artsakh war casualties, official says

For a long time, no search operations for casualties of the 2020 Artsakh war have been carried out in...

Armenian and Russian defense ministers discuss regional situation

Armenian Minister of Defense Vagharshak Harutyunyan and Russian Minister of Defense Sergey Shoygu spoke...

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan did not attend talks on border situation

The Azerbaijani side did not attend the talks that were planned to resume today over the resolution...

Artsakh Defense Army exists, will remain and will become more combatative – President Harutyunyan

On May 18 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited ministry of defense, where he...

Human Rights Defender seeks support in advancing concept of security zone around Syunik and Gegharkunik

Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan is calling on authorities, lawmakers and all other public-political...

US to take measures after incident with jet in Belarus, Biden says
Analytical

Opinion: Saudi Arabia should sue Turkey for stealing Prophet Muhammad's relics

The Arab News published on March 28 an article titled, “Book by Saudi author unravels Ottoman atrocities...

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Interview

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

Arno Babajanyan's "Heroic Ballad'' to be performed in Stepanakert on May 9

Exhibition Entitled "Peace and Peacekeepers Through the Eyes of Children" Held in Stepanakert

Eurovision to attract limited audience in COVID-19 trial

Sport

2021 Individual Athletics Championship of Artsakh kicked off in Stepanakert

The stadium of Martuni shelled by Azerbaijan during the Third Artsakh War reopened

Mkhitaryan to leave Roma because of Mourinho

Aronian finishes fourth in New in Chess Classic

Diaspora

Nearly 200 Jews from different organizations visit Armenian clergyman injured in attack in Jerusalem

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

Requiem mass to be held in Geneva’s St. Jacob Church to commemorate Armenian Genocide victims

Armenian Genocide commemoration events in Iran to kick off on April 23

International

US to take measures after incident with jet in Belarus, Biden says

EU leaders call for ban on Belarus airlines’ flights to their countries

Biden Committed to two-state solution between Israel and Palestinians: Blinken

Turkey offers Russia to resume flights to resort regions

