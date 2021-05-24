Acting Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian today received Ambassadors of the co-chairing countries of the OSCE Minsk Group to Armenia, including Sergey Kopirkin (Russian Federation), Jonathan Lacôte (France) and Lynne Tracy (USA).

May 24, 2021, 17:15 Armenia acting FM receives OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairing countries' ambassadors

STEPANAKERT, MAY 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: The meeting touched upon the broad context of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and regional security and peace-related issues.

The talk in particular focused on the current situation in Armenia’s border provinces caused by the recent incursion of the Azerbaijani armed forces into Armenia’s sovereign territory. The caretaker FM introduced the Ambassadors on the latest developments, reaffirming Armenia’s readiness to solve the issue through political-diplomatic means.

Ara Aivazian said any manifestation of encroachment on the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia inadmissible and emphasized that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces leaving the territory of the Republic of Armenia immediately and unconditionally is the imperative in order to avoid further escalation of the situation.