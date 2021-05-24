Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has no doubt that the Armenian-Russian relations will continue developing in accordance with the spirit of mutual trust, strategic and allied partnership.

May 24, 2021, 16:51 Unprecedented active dialogue, successful development of economic ties – Lavrov on Armenian- Russian relations

STEPANAKERT, MAY 24, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “Our country is always ready to provide help to the brotherly Armenian people. The evidence of this are the mediation efforts of Russia, President Vladimir Putin personally thanks to which it became possible to stop the military operations in Nagorno Karabakh in autumn 2020 and launch a process of settling the situation in the region.

Today it can be said that the trilateral agreements of the Russian, Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders, which have been achieved in the 2020 November 9 and 2021 January 11 statements, overall are successfully being implemented. It, in particular, relates to the elimination of the humanitarian and socio-economic consequences of the conflict, the unblocking of transportation and economic communications in South Caucasus. The Russian support is highly appreciated by Armenian friends”, the Russian FM said during an interview to Argumenty i Fakty newspaper, asked whether Russia managed to keep the warm relations with Armenia given the latter’s unfavorable outcome in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

Mr. Lavrov said the relations between Russia and Armenia are not limited to the Karabakh conflict. He said there is unprecedented active and reliable political dialogue between the two countries at the highest and other levels.

“Only this year our leaders have met twice, have held numerous telephone conversations. I visited Yerevan early May. Inter-parliamentary mutual visits are taking place.

Amid fighting the coronavirus pandemic Russia has supplied several tens of thousands of doses of Sputnik V vaccine to Armenia. We are discussing the issue of further support. We are successfully developing the trade and economic ties, which is also contributed by the regular meetings held by the chairmen of the Armenian-Russian inter-governmental commission”, he said.