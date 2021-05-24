Turkey offered Russia a model for creating conditions for safe tourism, which was previously used in relation to Germany: the resumption of flights primarily to resorts, the Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy told RIA Novosti, news.am informs.
Turkey offers Russia to resume flights to resort regions
STEPANAKERT, MAY 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: He recalled that mainly travelers go to Antalya, Bodrum, Dalaman, and, less often, to Izmir.
If you look at the daily increase in new cases of COVID-19 infection in these regions, you can see that there is 50% below the Turkish average. In addition, the hotels there mainly operate on the all-inclusive system, said Ersoy.
According to the minister, can be expanded, as the requirements of the Russian side are satisfied. He also noted that such a system has been very successful with Germany.