Turkey offered Russia a model for creating conditions for safe tourism, which was previously used in relation to Germany: the resumption of flights primarily to resorts, the Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy told RIA Novosti, news.am informs.

May 24, 2021, 14:48 Turkey offers Russia to resume flights to resort regions

STEPANAKERT, MAY 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: He recalled that mainly travelers go to Antalya, Bodrum, Dalaman, and, less often, to Izmir.

If you look at the daily increase in new cases of COVID-19 infection in these regions, you can see that there is 50% below the Turkish average. In addition, the hotels there mainly operate on the all-inclusive system, said Ersoy.

According to the minister, can be expanded, as the requirements of the Russian side are satisfied. He also noted that such a system has been very successful with Germany.