Nearly 200 Jews from different organizations visit Armenian clergyman injured in attack in Jerusalem

Nearly 200 Jews representing different organizations visited the Armenian Quarter in Jerusalem to meet with clergymen Tiran Hakobyan and Arbak Sarukhanyan who have been attacked recently by the extremist religious youths, Chairman of the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem Fr. Koryun Baghdasaryan said on Facebook.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 24, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “During the meeting they apologized for the incident and expressed their solidarity and support to the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem and the Armenian community. The sides also discussed the development of ways for fighting against similar incidents”, Baghdasaryan said.

On May 18, 2021, the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem issued a statement, strongly condemning the attack on member of the St. Hakobyants Congregation Reverend Fr. Arbak Sarukhanyan by the Jewish youth.
Arbak Sarukhanyan received bodily injuries and was immediately hospitalized. After receiving necessary medical aid, he has been discharged.
The Patriarchate submitted an official complaint to the Police, after which three of the attackers were arrested.

     

Politics

Iranian FM to visit Armenia and Azerbaijan on May 25

Foreign Minister of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif will pay visits to Armenia and Azerbaijan on May 25.

FM stresses imperative of immediate and unconditional Azeri withdrawal from Armenian sovereign territory

Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs Ara Aivazian held a meeting with the Ambassador of Iran to Armenia...

Azerbaijan FM blames Armenia for breaching trilateral statement signed on November 10, 2020

The trilateral statement signed on November 10, 2020 by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia...

Issues of de-occupation of Artsakh’s territories and its final status must be addressed first – Armenia MFA spox

The demarcation and later on the delimitation processes between Armenia and Azerbaijan must be a part...

Peskov on Armenia-Azerbaijan border demarcation: Random publications should be treated with cautiousness

Commenting on the alleged text of a statement—by acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan,...

Lavrov: We have not done badly at all within framework of Karabakh conflict settlement

We have not worked badly at all in Transcaucasia—within the framework of the Karabakh [conflict] settlement....

Russian foreign ministry spox comments on removal of dome of Shushi’s Ghazanchetsots Cathedral by Azerbaijan

The preservation of the historical-cultural heritage in Nagorno Karabakh and adjacent territories is...

Economy

Dollar goes up in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 521.04/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by AMD 0.16 from Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

Dollar devalues in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 520.63/$1 in...

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Losses of the Azerbaijani economy and opportunities for recovery details Grigory Martirosyan

Due to the Artsakh Third War, we have lost about 75% of arable land, 85% of pastures, most of the orchards,...

State Minister of the Artsakh Republic presented the business environment support programs

Profit, income and trade tax rates reduction for the period of 2020-2022, as well as a temporary exemption...

Artsakh State Minister does not rule out that the state budget indicators will exceed the planned ones

It should be noted that many businesses that have ceased operations are gradually resuming it, and if...

Society

34 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

34 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 221,982, the ministry of healthcare reports.

Artsakh resumes search for bodies of war casualties

The search has resumed for the remains of the Armenian servicemen who fell during the Artsakh war, the...

Charles Aznavour's son thanked for opening his father's bust in Stepanakert

The opening ceremonies of Charles Aznavour's busts took place in parallel to each other in Stepanakert...

Charles Aznavour's bust installed in Stepanakert. Today is the birthday of the world-famous Chansonnier

With the financial support of the state budget of the Republic of Artsakh, on May 22, the opening ceremony...

“Peace is the highest value for us but we must not allow Azerbaijan to muddle us with fake peace process” - Tatoyan

Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan has released a statement, noting that the delimitation...

Israel, Hamas may reach cease-fire soon, officials say

A cease-fire in the fighting between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas could come as early...

The Hayastan All-Armenian Fund is launching a new initiative

The Hayastan All Armenian Fund is launching a new initiative to support our servicemen who took part...

Military

Armenia MOD: Conscript dies in road accident

A conscripted serviceman of the Armenian military has died after suffering fatal injuries when his armored personnel carrier crashed 100 meters into a gorge while en route to a deployment location, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia said.

Military attachés accredited to Armenia visit Syunik province

Armenia’s defense ministry has organized a visit for the military attachés accredited to Armenia to...

Azerbaijan bans search operations for Artsakh war casualties, official says

For a long time, no search operations for casualties of the 2020 Artsakh war have been carried out in...

Armenian and Russian defense ministers discuss regional situation

Armenian Minister of Defense Vagharshak Harutyunyan and Russian Minister of Defense Sergey Shoygu spoke...

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan did not attend talks on border situation

The Azerbaijani side did not attend the talks that were planned to resume today over the resolution...

Artsakh Defense Army exists, will remain and will become more combatative – President Harutyunyan

On May 18 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited ministry of defense, where he...

Human Rights Defender seeks support in advancing concept of security zone around Syunik and Gegharkunik

Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan is calling on authorities, lawmakers and all other public-political...

Analytical

Opinion: Saudi Arabia should sue Turkey for stealing Prophet Muhammad's relics

The Arab News published on March 28 an article titled, “Book by Saudi author unravels Ottoman atrocities...

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Interview

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

Culture

Arno Babajanyan's "Heroic Ballad'' to be performed in Stepanakert on May 9

Exhibition Entitled "Peace and Peacekeepers Through the Eyes of Children" Held in Stepanakert

Eurovision to attract limited audience in COVID-19 trial

Louvre digitizes over 480,000 artworks, makes them free to view online

Sport

2021 Individual Athletics Championship of Artsakh kicked off in Stepanakert

The stadium of Martuni shelled by Azerbaijan during the Third Artsakh War reopened

Mkhitaryan to leave Roma because of Mourinho

Aronian finishes fourth in New in Chess Classic

Diaspora

Nearly 200 Jews from different organizations visit Armenian clergyman injured in attack in Jerusalem

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

Requiem mass to be held in Geneva’s St. Jacob Church to commemorate Armenian Genocide victims

Armenian Genocide commemoration events in Iran to kick off on April 23

International

US, Europe call for ban on all flights over Belarus

Pope Francis to get first electric popemobile from U.S. firm

Celebrations in Gaza as ceasefire comes into force

Russia reports over 9,200 daily COVID-19 cases

