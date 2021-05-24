Nearly 200 Jews representing different organizations visited the Armenian Quarter in Jerusalem to meet with clergymen Tiran Hakobyan and Arbak Sarukhanyan who have been attacked recently by the extremist religious youths, Chairman of the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem Fr. Koryun Baghdasaryan said on Facebook.
Nearly 200 Jews from different organizations visit Armenian clergyman injured in attack in Jerusalem
STEPANAKERT, MAY 24, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “During the meeting they apologized for the incident and expressed their solidarity and support to the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem and the Armenian community. The sides also discussed the development of ways for fighting against similar incidents”, Baghdasaryan said.