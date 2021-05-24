The search has resumed for the remains of the Armenian servicemen who fell during the Artsakh war, the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations informed.

May 24, 2021, 10:25 Artsakh resumes search for bodies of war casualties

STEPANAKERT, MAY 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: The search operations are conducted Monday in the Varanda (Fizuli) region now under Azerbaijani control.

The search was suspended since May 4.