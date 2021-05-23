The opening ceremonies of Charles Aznavour's busts took place in parallel to each other in Stepanakert and Paris on May 22.

May 23, 2021, 15:17 Charles Aznavour's son thanked for opening his father's bust in Stepanakert

STEPANAKERT, MAY 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: On the occasion of the unveiling of Charles Aznavour's bust in Stepanakert, Aznavour’s son Nicolas Aznavour, Co-founder and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Aznavour Foundation thanked on behalf of his family and sent a message, the "Aznavour" foundation informs.

"My father, Charles Aznavour, loved Artsakh very much; he had very good memories of visiting Gandzasar, Vank and other beautiful places. Since September 2020, the Aznavour Foundation has participated in the humanitarian mission dedicated to Artsakh, the war-affected population, which Charles Aznavour himself would have done.

Thanks to our colleagues and friends, we managed to collect 175 tons of humanitarian aid and send it to Armenia. "Currently, we continue to implement projects that will help people confront with the effects of the war," said Nikola Aznavour, expressing gratitude to the organizers of the bust opening ceremony in Stepanakert.

"Such events are a proof of the strength of our people, who continue to live and create,” Nicolas Aznavour concluded.