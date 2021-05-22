Azerbaijan FM blames Armenia for breaching trilateral statement signed on November 10, 2020

The trilateral statement signed on November 10, 2020 by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia put an end to the armed conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan that had been going on for almost 30 years., Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov declared during the 131st session of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: “This statement creates necessary conditions for the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, based on mutual respect for the sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of the two countries.

To date, Azerbaijan has witnessed how Armenia breaches its commitments arising from the statement of November 10 and international humanitarian law in general. In particular, it has been emphasized that Armenia’s rejection to provide mine maps, as well as information about the fate of nearly 4,000 Azerbaijanis declared as missing as a result of the military aggression against Azerbaijan in 1991-94 sparks serious concern.

I urge the international community, including the Council of Europe to be resolute and convince Armenia to take advantage of the exclusive opportunity for sustainable peace, regional cooperation and development and renounce its vengeful activities and hatred towards Azerbaijan,” he said.