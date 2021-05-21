The demarcation and later on the delimitation processes between Armenia and Azerbaijan must be a part of the conflict’s comprehensive peaceful settlement process, in which the issues of de-occupation of Artsakh’s territories and determining the final legal status of Artsakh must be addressed first, under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship.

May 21, 2021, 17:20 Issues of de-occupation of Artsakh’s territories and its final status must be addressed first – Armenia MFA spox

STEPANAKERT, MAY 21, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Armenian foreign ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan said in response to the questions of media outlets.

Question: More than a week has passed since the incursion of the Azerbaijani armed forces into Armenia’s sovereign territory. Can you, please, present the foreign ministry’s position on the current situation?

Answer: Proposing conditions by the use of force or its threat is a gross violation of international law. Armenia will not give in to such pressures. Armenia also rejects the import of the so-called “disputable territories” fake agenda, which could be a dangerous precedent for the justification of the use of force also in other regions.

By not fulfilling its commitments assumed by the November 9 trilateral statement, in particular those relating to the repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war and civilian captives and other humanitarian issues, Azerbaijan is again demonstrating its behavior of deliberately rejecting the international commitments.

The demarcation and then the delimitation processes between Armenia and Azerbaijan must be a part of the conflict’s comprehensive peaceful settlement process, in which the issues of de-occupation of the territories of the Republic of Artsakh and determining the final legal status of Artsakh must be addressed first, under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship.

In such situation the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of the Azerbaijani armed forces from Armenia’s sovereign territory to their initial positions as of May 11 can create necessary conditions for considering the emerging issues within political-diplomatic tools.

Question: How would you assess the international reaction to the situation?

Answer: Our international partners, which act from the positions of international law and are sincerely interested in the stability and security in the South Caucasus, have expressed their unequivocal position that Azerbaijan must immediately and unconditionally pull back its troops from Armenia’s sovereign territory.