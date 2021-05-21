Peskov on Armenia-Azerbaijan border demarcation: Random publications should be treated with cautiousness

Commenting on the alleged text of a statement—by acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, as well as Presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev—on demarcation, and which has appeared on social media, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov called on to be cautious about such "random publications,'' news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: "In general, it is such a delicate substance, and so much effort is being made to resolve the situation that such random publications should be treated very cautiously, and one should be guided only by official sources," Peskov told RIA Novosti, when asked to comment on the text of the aforesaid trilateral statement that appeared on social media Thursday.