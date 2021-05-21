Armenia MOD: Conscript dies in road accident

A conscripted serviceman of the Armenian military has died after suffering fatal injuries when his armored personnel carrier crashed 100 meters into a gorge while en route to a deployment location, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia said.
Commenting on the alleged text of a statement—by acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, as well as Presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev—on demarcation, and which has appeared on social media, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov called on to be cautious about such "random publications,'' news.am informs.
We have not worked badly at all in Transcaucasia—within the framework of the Karabakh [conflict] settlement....
The preservation of the historical-cultural heritage in Nagorno Karabakh and adjacent territories is...
At the Arctic Council Ministerial meeting in Reykjavik, the Foreign Ministers of Canada and Russia, Marc...
In order to clarify the future status of Artsakh, a long-term, negotiated and political solution to the...
Barcelona City Council has recognized the Armenian Genocide, the Armenian embassy in Spain informs.
Azerbaijan should fulfill its international obligations, including the ceasefire agreement and the ECtHR...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 521.04/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by AMD 0.16 from Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.
The American dollar's (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 520.63/$1 in...
World oil prices are going up Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
Due to the Artsakh Third War, we have lost about 75% of arable land, 85% of pastures, most of the orchards,...
Profit, income and trade tax rates reduction for the period of 2020-2022, as well as a temporary exemption...
It should be noted that many businesses that have ceased operations are gradually resuming it, and if...
Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan has released a statement, noting that the delimitation by itself with Azerbaijan, without creation of a security zone will not ensure rights of citizens of Armenia and especially border residents.
A cease-fire in the fighting between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas could come as early...
The Hayastan All Armenian Fund is launching a new initiative to support our servicemen who took part...
191 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...
The Caroline Cox Rehabilitation Centre is the only one of its kind in Artsakh founded in 1998 thanks...
Due to the impudent conduct of Azerbaijanis, residents of the Karmir Shuka community of the Martuni region,...
Armenia’s defense ministry has organized a visit for the military attachés accredited to Armenia to...
For a long time, no search operations for casualties of the 2020 Artsakh war have been carried out in...
Armenian Minister of Defense Vagharshak Harutyunyan and Russian Minister of Defense Sergey Shoygu spoke...
The Azerbaijani side did not attend the talks that were planned to resume today over the resolution...
On May 18 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited ministry of defense, where he...
Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan is calling on authorities, lawmakers and all other public-political...
The Arab News published on March 28 an article titled, “Book by Saudi author unravels Ottoman atrocities...
Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...
