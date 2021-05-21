A conscripted serviceman of the Armenian military has died after suffering fatal injuries when his armored personnel carrier crashed 100 meters into a gorge while en route to a deployment location, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia said.

May 21, 2021, 15:25 Armenia MOD: Conscript dies in road accident

STEPANAKERT, MAY 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: The incident took place at around 7pm on Thursday.

The serviceman who died is Arman Hambaryan, the driver-engineer of the vehicle.

An investigation is underway to find out the details of this incident.